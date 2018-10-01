Piecing together the fabric of a community

Housewife Amy Loh (right), 35, with her seven-month-old baby, Ajay Tan, at the booth of the Granny Quilt Project at Radin Mas Community Club yesterday.

The Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) piloted the Granny Quilt Project in August last year at CDAC@Redhill - a CDAC centre - to help seniors stay active and lead an exciting and fulfilling life through learning activities and volunteerism.

This project involved seniors gathering at the centre to learn the art of sewing a quilt.

Nineteen senior volunteers committed themselves to sewing quilts two times a week, for three hours each time. The seniors cut, ironed and sewed 100 small patches of specially selected cloth together to make each quilt, with the 100 patches representing a grandmother's 100 wishes for a baby.

During the project's first distribution yesterday, at an event titled Embracing Parenthood @ Radin Mas 2018, 76 quilts were given to babies living in the Radin Mas constituency.