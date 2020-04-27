Picture this: Home is where the fun is

(Left) This picture was taken using my iPhone Xs Max some months ago, with the help of the iLightningCam app, which automatically takes a picture when it senses a flash of light. During a lightning storm, I would place my phone on a window grille and let the app do its magic. Even though the app does most of the work, framing is still very important, as a properly framed image would complement the lightning bolt. The app has auto-exposure settings, but I prefer to use the manual mode so that I can underexpose the sky as the lightning would brighten the scene when it strikes. (Right) This building, as seen from my balcony, has a structure that is especially interesting when the sun casts shadows on it. I framed the building with my iPhone 7 and waited a couple of hours for someone to walk under it. As luck would have it, someone did, in the early morning of April 23. I set the exposure to compensate for the brightly lit portions of the picture. To save me from holding the phone up for hours, I rested it on my window grille, although a tripod would have been better.

ST PHOTOS: ARIFFIN JAMAR, KELVIN CHNG