Picture this: Home is where the fun is
Take a shot at the #StayHome Smartphone Photography Contest, with some tips from The Straits Times photojournalists. Organised jointly by Raffles Health Insurance and The Photographic Society of Singapore, the contest is part of an initiative to provide a fun and engaging activity for families to do at home during the circuit breaker period. You are encouraged to take a picture of what staying home means to you using your phone. In conjunction with the contest, ST photojournalists show you how to take better images on the smartphone while putting your creativity to work.
SOMETHING WE CAN RELATE TO
Photographs are a relatable medium for all, and connect us even though we are apart. The concept of taking photographs from home anchors us to what is "normal" and close to our heart during these uncertain times.
MR GOH KIM HUI, president of Photographic Society of Singapore.
#STAYHOME SMARTPHONE PHOTO CONTEST
Up to $4,500 worth of prizes to be won
A total of 13 prizes are up for grabs. The top prize is $1,000 in cash and a RMG Health Screening Package worth $1,200.
Closing date: May 26 at 11.59pm
With the recent circuit breaker period extension to June 1 in Singapore, the closing date for entries has been extended from May 11 to 26.
How to participate
For more details on the contest, visit www.rafflesshield.com.sg/stayhome-photo-contest