Picture of Jupiter captured from Singapore flat finishes 2nd in international competition

SINGAPORE – A photograph of Jupiter that was shot from the terrace of a Kembangan flat has clinched second place in an international space photography competition.

Captured through the lens of Mr Marco Lorenzi’s 2m-tall homemade telescope, the picture of the largest planet in the solar system was internationally recognised in the Planets, Comets and Asteroids category of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 competition. There were 11 categories in total.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year is an annual competition organised by the Royal Museum of Greenwich in the United Kingdom and, according to its website, features the world’s greatest space photography. This year is its 15th edition.

Mr Lorenzi, 53, said that the runner-up award was extremely meaningful to him, as the competition received a total of some 4,000 images this year.

“I am very happy about this achievement, as it affirms that all the time and effort I dedicated to improving my craft was well spent,” said the Italian, who has pursued astronomy since he was a teenager.

Mr Lorenzi’s childhood in a small town in northeastern Italy ignited in him a deep fascination with the vast sky, where he often found himself spending countless evenings entranced by the shimmer of distant stars.

His parents fanned his passion by buying him his first telescope and refractor at age 10. At 14, he remembered using his father’s film camera, equipped with a tripod and a wide-angle lens, to capture a snapshot of the night sky.

“I took my first picture then, and I never stopped,” said Mr Lorenzi.

Mr Lorenzi, who is the Asia-Pacific marketing manager of an industrial equipment supplier, has been living in Asia for the last 20 years, and Singapore for the last seven.

The heavy light pollution that comes with living in a city has proved quite challenging for his pursuit of the stars, he said, but he has also found some advantages of stargazing in Singapore.

For one thing, he said, it is easy to see the planets in Singapore, as the winds reaching the island have been travelling undisturbed over the sea and move smoothly without any turbulence.

“Thanks to Singapore’s unique location on the equator, it is excellent for high-resolution imaging as we do not have any strong air currents to disturb the stability of the atmosphere,” he added.