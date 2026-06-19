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Pickled pearl garlic product recalled over excessive levels of sulphur dioxide

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The jars of Pickled Pearl Garlic (230g) originate from Thailand and are imported by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading.

The jars of Pickled Pearl Garlic (230g) originate from Thailand and are imported by Sinhua Hock Kee Trading.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY

Calista Wong

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SINGAPORE – Jars of pickled garlic being sold here have been recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the product’s packaging label.

The ongoing recall involves jars of Pickled Pearl Garlic (230g), originating from Thailand, and with a “best before” date of May 5, 2029.

The allergen was found at levels “exceeding the maximum limit”, said SFA in a media release on June 19, adding that it has instructed the importer, Sinhua Hock Kee Trading, to recall the product.

Those who have purchased the product, and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume it. Those who have consumed the product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.

Sulphites, commonly used as additives for preservation in food and drinks, do not pose a safety issue to most consumers, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to them.

They are typically tested for as sulphur dioxide, SFA said.

Excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can cause symptoms such as hives, itchiness, stomachaches, diarrhoea, and vomiting in people who are hypersensitive to sulphite.

Under Singapore’s regulations, food products containing ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must declare their presence on packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.