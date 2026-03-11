Pickled cucumber item Uncle Yiannis’ Baby Gherkins recalled after undeclared allergen detected: SFA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A recall for a pickled cucumber product is ongoing, after an undeclared allergen was detected.

Sulphur dioxide – an allergen – was detected in Uncle Yiannis’ Baby Gherkins , said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on March 11.

The allergen was not declared on the food packaging label, it added.

The affected product has the best-before date of Sept 27, 2028 , and originates from Greece.

The importer of Uncle Yiannis’ Baby Gherkins – Blu Kouzina – has been directed by SFA to recall the implicated products, the statement said.

Allergens in food can result in allergic reactions for those who are sensitive to them.

For people who are hypersensitive to sulphide, excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can cause hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

For consumers at large, sulphide does not pose a food safety issue, SFA said.

Under Singapore’s regulations, food products that contain ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, said SFA.

All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of their proportions by weight, SFA added.

People who have purchased the affected product and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphides should not consume them, SFA advised.

Anyone who has consumed the implicated product and has concerns about their health should seek medical advice, SFA said, adding that consumers may also contact their point of purchase for queries.