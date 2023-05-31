Physiotherapists at TTSH emergency department reduce wait time and staff workload

SINGAPORE - Waiting times have improved and treatment is better coordinated with a model of care launched less than a year ago at the emergency department (ED) at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The department there is the busiest in Singapore, handling about 132,000 cases a year, a flow that has been likened to a tap that never stops dripping.

Among the patients seeking help are those suffering pain from joints, bones and muscles as a result of sprains, degeneration, bruises or falls. These are generally non-emergency cases, and make up about 15 per cent of cases, or 19,000 cases, per year.

Such cases are on the rise as the population ages, and to cater to the growing demand, TTSH introduced a model where patients see a trained advanced practice physiotherapist (APP) instead of a doctor when they come to the ED.

The initiative to improve waiting time and provide timely treatment, which was rolled out in June 2022, is a collaboration by the physiotherapy, emergency, orthopaedic, hand and reconstructive microsurgery, and radiology departments at the hospital.

It is designed to improve patient outcomes, enhance patient workflows and add value to healthcare in the wake of workforce shortages and fiscal burden for TTSH.

Principal physiotherapist Ngo Xueting said: “The APPs are trained to independently manage patients with joint, muscle and bone issues, and see them directly after they register and are triaged by a nurse at the ED. For the first time, the APPs are able to order medical imaging instead of getting a doctor to do so.”

Although this care model is used regularly at EDs in Australia and the United Kingdom, Ms Ngo said it is the first among the public hospitals in Singapore.

Since June 2022, the APPs have treated about 134 patients.

While they see and treat patients, it is still a doctor who will prescribe medications and issue medical leave certificates.

“A key benefit is it helps increase efficiency in the ED. As doctors, we are able to focus on treating life-threatening emergencies,” said senior consultant in emergency medicine Terence See.

The model has so far reduced the waiting time for such patients by between 30 per cent and 50 per cent, and by 70 per cent for a patient to receive physiotherapy.

Businesswoman Sabrina Lau, 66, who went to the ED at TTSH in March when the pain in her right knee suddenly became unbearable, said the whole process took less time than she expected.