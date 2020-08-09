Physical Meet-the-People Sessions can resume from Aug 10 with crowd size capped at 50

SINGAPORE - Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) will be allowed to resume from Monday (Aug 10) with precautionary measures such as capping overall crowd size to 50 or less, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has said.

The move is aimed at facilitating interaction between MPs and their constituents now that the country is in phase two of its reopening, NEA said. The allowed crowd size will depend on the size of each MPS venue, it added. Crowd size comprises all persons in the MPS venue, including MPs, activists and residents, as well as those in the waiting area and queue.

PAP MPs told The Straits Times they have been informed of this change, and that they will be implementing additional safety measures for their MPS sessions from this week.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) said these measures include using nearby void deck areas for queue management, and to limit the number of people inside her branch to 30, including the MP and volunteers.

"For MPS location at Block 32 Teban Gardens, where the space is available, we will be conducting 'outdoor' MPS, a practice we started pre-circuit breaker in March this year," she said.

"We will be enforcing strict safe distancing, installation of plastic shields, SafeEntry check-in, with temperature screening and health declaration. Individuals on stay-home notice, quarantine order or who are ill will be asked to return home."

A People's Action Party (PAP) spokesman said the party's branches will adhere to safety guidelines,such as making sure there is sufficient physical space to allow safe distancing between persons and groups. Temperature taking and the use of SafeEntry for checking-in will also be required.

"Wherever possible, MPS cases can continue to be addressed either via phone, online or email," he said.

Workers' Party Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam said in a circular to Bedok Reservoir-Punggol residents updated on Friday (Aug 7) that his MPS would be resuming from Aug 12.

MPSes have been largely virtual affairs in recent months due to social distancing rules put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, and remained so when they resumed after the July 10 General Election.

Given that Monday (Aug 10) is a public holiday, the rules will kick in the following week for constituencies that hold their MPSes on Monday.

PAP Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo said he will resume his sessions for Tampines Changkat residents from Aug 17.

He said his team will be observing safe measures closely, such as conducting interviews from behind acrylic screens.

"The crux is also to manage numbers so that we do not have big crowds. For example, we will be continuing e-MPS and having priority queues to prevent crowd build-ups."