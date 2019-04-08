Photos of PM Lee Hsien Loong enjoying an evening with family at Botanic Gardens go viral

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spent his Saturday evening (April 6) at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and his visit caught the attention of several eagle-eyed netizens.

Photos of PM Lee, Mrs Lee and his grandchild enjoying a concert by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) at the Gardens have gone viral after they were posted on Facebook on Sunday night.

He was pictured in a polo T-shirt and pants on a colourful picnic mat, holding his mobile phone up to take photos of Mrs Lee and his grandchild.

One Facebook user posted in Chinese: "The Prime Minister's family is just like yours and mine. He was sitting on a picnic mat, and his wife was lying on the grass.

"He was also just like a typical grandfather, snapping photos of his grandchild. Taking selfies too."

Facebook user Violet Han Ying Ng wrote: "So heartwarming."

Another user, Eng Ai Tan, said Singapore was fortunate to have a down-to-earth prime minister. "It is our country's culture. No matter who you are, you are also part of citizens of Singapore," she said.

On Sunday, PM Lee also shared photos of his "relaxed evening" at the Gardens, where he caught the SCO's Spring at the Gardens concert.

The series of photos showed the orchestra performing, concertgoers including six sisters on an outing together as well as bougainvilleas in full bloom near the Eco Lake.

PM Lee said that the weather had been rainy lately, but had cleared up for Saturday's performance, and so he took the chance to "jalan jalan" (Malay for take a walk).

Also among the concertgoers last Saturday was Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who said in a Facebook post that evening: "I spied PM with my iPhone eye at the SCO evening concert at Singapore Botanic Gardens. Can you make him out? He is wearing a grey T-shirt."