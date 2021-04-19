Photography and video exhibition sheds light on challenges faced by persons with autism and their caregivers

SINGAPORE - Madam Chua Soh Ling, 49, is worried about who will take care of her two daughters, Lau Gek Teng, 21, and Lau Gek Huee, 19, when she is no longer around.

Both have autism, and require high levels of support. Employment was not an option for them after graduating from special education (Sped) schools.

Gek Teng, who is more independent, now attends the SPD daycare centre three times a week. Gek Huee, who is more sensitive to loud noises and needs more support, stays home with her mother.

"I hope the government can increase the standards of care for individuals with autism," said Madam Chua. "There are more children with autism, and they can't just stay at home forever."

Her family is among those featured in a new photography exhibition at the Esplanade Tunnel titled "Finding What's Next".

It aims to highlight challenges faced by individuals with autism after they have turned 18.

The artist Bob Lee, 45, founder of creative house The Fat Farmer, said the idea for the project started with a photoshoot for Jun Le, 14, his son who has autism.

Mr Lee said: "In 2016, I wanted to do a project for him when he became 12, as a milestone."

The exhibition now has a total of 84 photographs, 10 videos and 9 trailer videos detailing the stories and struggles of 12 individuals with autism, and their caregivers.

Another family featured in it is that of Madam Faraliza Zainal, 50, an entrepreneur who founded MIJ Hub and Ashraf's cafe. She said her son, Mohd Ashraf Mohd Ali, 21, who has autism and tuberous sclerosis, inspired her to set up both.

MIJ Hub is a school that teaches individuals with autism functional literacy and numeracy, moral values and daily living skills.

Ashraf now works with Inspo, a brand by Ashraf's cafe, which employs graduates from MIJ Hub. At Inspo, Ashraf handles tasks such as packing.



People involved in Finding What's Next (from left) editor Jean Loo, writer Sun Meilan, writer Lim Hwee Hwee, and artist Bob Lee. ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN



But Madam Faraliza still worries that other employers may not be ready to employ individuals with special needs.

She said: "Singapore employers are ready to hire individuals with special needs who have higher cognitive levels with lower needs but what about the majority of special needs individuals with moderate to higher needs? Most of them are not able to get open employment."

At the exhibition launch on Monday (April 19), there was a panel discussion with representatives from the Autism Resource Centre, St Andrew's Autism Centre, Rainbow Centre and Friends of ASD Families.

The discussion highlighted the difficulties of individuals with autism in finding employment, as well as the limited options available to those unable to work.

As of now, day activity centres such as St Andrew's Autism Centre provide care, engagement and continued training for adults with autism after graduation from Sped schools.

"Inclusion (takes effort) and is costly," said Mr Bernard Chew, CEO of St Andrew's Autism Centre. "We need to understand that to be inclusive, we have to expect that our lives are somewhat inconvenient... At the end of the day, it's love that calls us to action."