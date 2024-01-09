Photographer who shot the only print image of Lee Kuan Yew in tears dies

SINGAPORE - Mr Ali Yusoff, the Straits Times photographer who shot the iconic image of Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew choking and in tears as he announced the country’s eviction from Malaysia, died on Jan 7.

He was 84.

His youngest son, Mr Marlinazrul Ali, 43, said he had been in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital since Jan 6.

Mr Ali started working as a news photographer at ST from a very young age, “possibly at 18 years old”, said Mr Marlinazrul, a technical services manager.

“My grandfather, a policeman, was a casual photographer. This was probably how our father picked up the skills,” he told ST.

Over a remarkably varied career spanning more than 30 years, Mr Ali captured several famous images – ranging from politics and crime, to sports and fashion.

His favourite remained the one of the late Mr Lee in tears when he announced the separation of Singapore from Malaysia on Aug 9, 1965. It is also the favourite of Mr Ali’s family.