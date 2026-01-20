Photo exhibition on hidden world behind energy creation in Singapore opens at Bugis Junction

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People viewing the “Invisible Power. Visible Impact.” photo exhibition, which opened at Bugis Junction on Jan 19.

SINGAPORE – An exhibition showcasing the hidden work behind Singapore’s energy supply opened at Bugis Junction on Jan 19, featuring photographs by three local photographers.



Titled “Invisible Power. Visible Impact.”, the exhibition showcases more than 30 photographs by Ms Amrita Chandradas, Mr Lee Aik Soon, and Mr Lee Yik Keat.



Commissioned by the Energy Market Authority (EMA), it is the agency’s first-ever photo exhibition that offers a rare look at the infrastructure and people involved in meeting the Republic’s daily energy needs.

In her series Currents Of Light, Ms Chandradas documented the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm at Tengeh Reservoir, capturing more than 122,000 floating solar panels across 45 ha of water surface.

The solar farm generates enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 16,000 four-room flats each year.

The Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm generates enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 16,000 four-room flats each year. PHOTO: AMRITA CHANDRADAS

“It felt like witnessing the beginning of a day not just for us, but also for the energy that sustains us,” Ms Chandradas said in an Instagram post about her work.



In Singapore’s Nocturnal Pulse & Sustainable Dawn, Mr Lee Aik Soon, focused on the Singapore Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal on Jurong Island.

His pictures reveal how liquefied natural gas arrives from around the world aboard large vessels, and is stored, converted back to a gaseous state, and piped to power plants to produce electricity.

Around 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated using imported natural gas.

Liquefied natural gas arrives from around the world aboard vessels, and is stored at the Singapore Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal. It is then converted back to a gaseous state, and piped to power plants to produce electricity. PHOTO: LEE AIK SOON

In The Invisible Force, Mr Lee Yik Keat photographed SP Group’s power grid infrastructure, showcasing electrical transformers and generators, as well as a robotic dog used for tunnel inspections.



SP Group provides electricity for some 1.7 million homes and businesses in Singapore.

SP Group staff conducting an electricity cable tunnel inspection with the help of a robotic dog. PHOTO: LEE YIK KEAT

Each photographer also presented a series of images offering a personal lifestyle interpretation of what energy means to them.

Ms Amrita Chandradas’ series of images seeking to show subtle connections between creativity, routine, and the everyday energies that drive her practice. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Through these pictures, EMA is seeking to deepen the public’s understanding of Singapore’s transition to a clean, reliable and affordable energy future.

EMA chief executive Puah Kok Keong said: “Our nation’s energy story is one of resilience and transformation, built on the dedication of countless individuals working behind the scenes. This exhibition highlights the invisible work that goes into powering our daily life, while we navigate our journey towards a clean and secure energy future.”

The exhibition is open to the public at Bugis Junction until Jan 25 from 10am to 10pm . Admission is free.