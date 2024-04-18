Philippine Armed Forces chief on introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE – Philippine military chief General Romeo Brawner Jr was in Singapore for an introductory visit, said the Ministry of Defence.

Gen Brawner, who is chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, called on Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How on April 18.

At their meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the warm and friendly bilateral defence relations between the two countries and exchanged views on global developments, said Mindef.

On his visit here from April 17 to 18, Gen Brawner also called on Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng, and visited the Counter-Terrorism Information Facility and the ADMM Cyber security and Information Centre of Excellence at Changi Naval Base. ADMM stands for the Asean Defence Minister’s Meeting.

The visit by Gen Brawner comes as Singapore and the Philippines mark 55 years of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan was in the Philippines for a four-day visit that concluded on April 18.

It is the first time that a Philippine military chief has made an official trip to the Republic for the purpose of engaging high-level Singaporean counterparts, said the Embassy of the Philippines here.

Gen Brawner also visited the embassy during his trip, where he was received by charge d’affaires Emmanuel Fernandez.

Mindef said that the visit is part of regular interactions between both countries’ armed forces, which also include professional exchanges, multilateral meetings and exercises.

“These interactions have enhanced the professionalism and mutual understanding between the personnel from both armed forces,” it added.

The general’s visit came as Singapore prepares to host Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who will be in town at the end of May to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Mr Marcos is slated to give the keynote address at the 2024 edition of the annual high-level security summit, which is named for the hotel where it takes place.

Besides senior defence officials, the annual forum brings together military leaders, security experts and business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond to discuss critical security challenges.