Rise in corporate giving in 2021

Firms here gave more to the community last year than before the pandemic, a study by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre has found. Corporate giving increased by 15 per cent compared with 2017, and 75 per cent of the 1,014 firms surveyed undertook at least one form of giving.

While cash remained one of the most popular ways of corporate giving, businesses were more inclined to explore other means of giving. Donation of items, pro bono services and company advocacy increased compared with 2017.