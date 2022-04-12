Philanthropy

Rise in corporate giving in 2021

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Firms here gave more to the community last year than before the pandemic, a study by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre has found. Corporate giving increased by 15 per cent compared with 2017, and 75 per cent of the 1,014 firms surveyed undertook at least one form of giving.

While cash remained one of the most popular ways of corporate giving, businesses were more inclined to explore other means of giving. Donation of items, pro bono services and company advocacy increased compared with 2017.

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2022, with the headline Rise in corporate giving in 2021. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top