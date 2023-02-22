Record $101 million gifted to Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

SINGAPORE - The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) received a gift of $101 million – its largest donation to date – and it will be used to support leadership programmes for public officers from Asia and provide scholarships for students in the region.

The donation was made by the philanthropic Low Tuck Kwong Foundation, named after Singapore-born coal tycoon Low Tuck Kwong.

Datuk Low is the founder of Bayan Resources, a coal mining company in Indonesia. He moved to Indonesia from Singapore in 1972, after working at his father’s construction company in Singapore as a young adult.

The Low Tuck Kwong Foundation Advance Asia Leadership Fund will support leadership programmes for public officers from Asia, and the Low Tuck Kwong Foundation Scholarship will provide scholarships for LKYSPP students from Asia from the academic year 2023.

The scholarships will be awarded based on academic merit to students enrolled in the school’s Master in Public Policy, Master in Public Administration and Master in International Affairs.

The donation will also enable LKYSPP, an autonomous professional graduate school of the National University of Singapore, to expand its Executive Education programme on Singapore Futures, which are shorter professional training courses that impart future thinking and scenario planning skills to teachers, student leaders and young working professionals.

At a signing ceremony on Wednesday, LKYSPP dean Danny Quah said the gift will strengthen the school’s networks so that Singaporeans and Indonesians remain well connected to each other and across the region.

“This helps all our neighbours understand better how Singapore works and gives insight into how Indonesia navigates its journey. This... continues to keep Singapore a global point of reference for good governance and sound public policy.”

The work of the new Low Tuck Kwong Foundation Advance Asia Leadership Fund at the LKYSPP will revolve around making better Asia’s future through leadership training, thought leadership, and outreach and engagement, said Professor Quah. Regional and world leaders will be brought together in Singapore to improve international understanding and collaboration, he added.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who chairs the LKYSPP governing board, said: “The school will use the donation to bring in more eligible Indonesian and other Asian students to study here through scholarships and financial grants.

“The donation will also allow the school to provide more scholarships and grants to eligible Singaporeans.”

In a speech at the event, Mr Goh said he became acquainted with Mr Low on a golf course about 30 years ago and got to know him better after retiring as prime minister.

“Sometime last year, he told me that he wanted to make a significant donation to advance Singapore-Indonesia relations... He asked me for ideas,” Mr Goh said, adding that he naturally thought of LKYSPP, which has established itself as a leading public policy school in Asia.