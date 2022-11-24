Philanthropic body raises more than $5 million for small groups, charities serving community

SINGAPORE - Groups and charities serving the community will benefit from more than $5 million donated by philanthropists and corporates at a charity event on Thursday night.

The money will fund grants set up by philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust (TMT), which supports projects that address community issues such as the elderly with dementia, youth with mental health challenges, and migrant workers.

The organisation has raised more than $25 million since 2018 to support 220 ground-up groups, non-profits and charities that have helped more than 393,000 beneficiaries.

TMT disburses the money through nine specialised funds dedicated to different causes.

The Bluestar Fund, for example, supports groups and organisations that focus on youth mental health, while the Scaffold Fund helps migrant workers.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the guest of honour at The Majurity Night event at Hilton Singapore Orchard on Thursday, said that it is important to not lose the authenthicity of ground-up initiatives as they grow, and that they should not be over-institutionalised.

He highlighted the importance of teamwork to reach goals, and cited the recent upset win by Japan over Germany during their Fifa World Cup match on Wednesday.

He said that while everyone praised Japanese striker Takuma Asano for the winning goal, it was the skillful long pass by his teammate Ko Itakura that made it possible.

He said: “You are only enabled by the rest of your team.”

One group that will benefit from the funds raised on Thursday is 6th Sense Singapore, a group that engages children from rental flats on the weekends.

The project ensures that children from less privileged environments can pursue enrichment activities and hobbies, which are often unaffordable to them.

Group founder Abhishek Bajaj told The Straits Times: “I am extremely grateful for the funds raised to support the good work done by many active citizens and volunteers as part of their ground up initiatives.

“These go a long way in ensuring continuity of the collective effort needed to deepen the trust in our relationships, and explore opportunities which bring benefit to our communities.”