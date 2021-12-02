Pet peacocks are allowed but must be kept securely, says NParks after girl was attacked

SINGAPORE - Peacocks can be kept as pets in Singapore, but there are rules that owners must abide by.

Responding to queries by The Straits Times following a pet peacock attack on a three-year-old girl in Serangoon Garden, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Thursday (Dec 2) that members of the public are allowed to keep non-commercial poultry as pets - but only up to 10 of such animals.

These include chickens, ducks, turkeys, geese, quails, partridges, pheasants, domestic pigeons, guinea fowl, swans and peacocks.

Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of community animal management at Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster under NParks, said: "These pets must be kept in a bird-proof cage, house or enclosure that consists of a fine wire mesh netting capable of preventing any contact with any bird, poultry or animal from outside the cage, house or enclosure; and a proper roof capable of preventing droppings, waste, feathers and other particles from any bird, poultry or animal from entering the cage, house or enclosure."

Ms Kwok said on Wednesday that NParks is investigating the case of the three-year-old girl who needed stitches on her face after a pet peacock attacked her on Sunday.

The girl was on her way home from a playground at Haus Park in Serangoon Garden with her brother and father when she stopped outside a house to look at the peacock, her mother wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The peacock is then said to have charged and attacked the girl.

Neighbours told ST on Wednesday that the peacock could often be spotted on the road outside its home as its owner would leave the gate open.