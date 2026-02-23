Pet dog found dead after allegedly falling from Choa Chu Kang HDB block; NParks investigating

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SPCA received a call in the evening of Feb 19 about a small white dog that was suspected to have fallen from height.

SINGAPORE – The National Parks Board (NParks) is looking into a case in which a pet dog died after allegedly falling from a Choa Chu Kang HDB block on Feb 19 .

In response to queries, NParks group director for enforcement and investigation Jessica Kwok said on Feb 23 that the board is in contact with the dog’s owner.

She said NParks was alerted to the incident by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) .

SPCA told The Straits Times that it received a call in the evening of Feb 19 about a small white dog that was suspected to have fallen from height. It said the dog died before its rescue officer arrived.

A photo of a white dog lying on the ground was shared in Facebook group Lost And Found Pets In Singapore at around 7.15pm on Feb 19 . The post gave the location as Block 281 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

It has since garnered more than 900 likes and over 120 comments.

“Because several windows in the block were open, it was not clear which unit the dog might have fallen from,” SPCA said, adding that the owner was later identified and came to claim the deceased dog.

SPCA’s rescue officer took down the owner’s details to facilitate preliminary investigations conducted by its inspectors.

When visited at his home by SPCA inspectors on the morning of Feb 20 , the dog’s owner was “visibly affected”, SPCA said , and he explained that a family member had placed the dog on a sofa under an open window to pet it.

The dog was left unattended with access to the open window when the family member left to prepare dinner.

“It was not long after that the dog sustained a fatal fall from the 13th floor,” SPCA said.

The owner was advised to install window grilles for security if the family were to have another dog in the future.

Similarly, NParks advised pet owners to secure all windows or gates with mesh or grilles.

These should have gaps small enough to contain the pet indoors and prevent it from squeezing through, said Ms Kwok.

“Being a pet owner is a lifelong commitment, and pet owners must be responsible and provide appropriate care throughout their pet’s lifetime,” she said, adding that owners are required to microchip and license their pet cat or dog.

Injuries caused by falling from height, also known as high-rise syndrome, were the second-greatest contributor to poor animal welfare cases reported to SPCA in 2025 . There were 88 such cases in 2025, down from 134 in 2024.

While cats are common victims, SPCA said in its annual report released on Feb 2 that any animal can fall from height, including dogs and rabbits.

Overall, animal cruelty and welfare cases saw a dip in 2025 from a 12-year high the previous year , though the majority of cases continued to involve poor welfare or neglect.

SPCA investigated a total of 608 confirmed cases in 2025, a decline from the 961 seen in 2024.

In its statement on Feb 23 , SPCA urged pet owners to take precautions to keep their pets safe, “not just as part of responsible pet ownership but because every animal’s life matters in its own right”.