Pest management SMEs to get targeted help for digitalisation

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the pest management sector will be able to get targeted help to digitalise, including guidance and funding, as part of a refreshed Environmental Services Industry Digital Plan.

The Productivity Solutions Grant for the environmental services industry allows firms to adopt pre-approved digital solutions recommended in the plan.

The plan, launched in 2018, is a blueprint for SMEs in environmental services to simplify their digitalisation process to transform the industry into a more productive one, starting with those in the cleaning and management sectors.

Speaking to reporters during a media visit to the Industrial and Commercial Facilities Management (ICFM) company at Raeburn Park yesterday, Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said: "The Covid-19 situation has underscored the critical role of the environmental services industry in safeguarding public health, and provided an impetus for companies to improve their operations to become more efficient and productive as they experience an increase in demand for their services while facing manpower constraints."

She noted that the average age of workers in the industry is quite high, with those in cleaning being around 60 years old and those in waste management around 49.

The refreshed plan encourages SMEs in all three sub-sectors to incorporate newer and more advanced technologies.

This includes the use of blockchain technology and data analytics, said the National Environment Agency and the Infocomm Media Development Authority in a joint statement yesterday.

Using blockchain technology for waste management can help firms to transfer and transport their waste and recyclables, and ensure these are responsibly disposed.

They noted that the commercial applications for these technologies are now more mature and readily available, some of which are relevant for SMEs at an earlier stage of their growth.

For instance, ICFM developed an in-house workforce management system, iClean, to help supervisors manage their workers at multiple work sites and to inform workers of their daily schedule.

This is complemented by a smart toilet system which notifies workers when supplies are low, so they can reprioritise their duties to other areas, like disinfecting high-touch points. This has resulted in time savings of around one to four hours each day.

As at January this year, there were 46 pre-approved solutions and equipment supportable by the Productivity Solutions Grant, with more to be added progressively. Using the grant, eligible firms can be supported with up to 80 per cent of the qualifying cost, capped at $350,000, until Sept 30.

As at April 4, 1,515 applications had been approved for 518 companies, and about $36 million of the grant committed.