Uncommon perspectives at play in photographing daily life
When taking photographs, people sometimes fall into the habit of shooting everything they see at eye level. The angle of the camera and proximity to the subject, and what is included in the frame, also play an important part in the final image. Photographing subjects from a low angle is a great method of capturing the world in an entirely different way. The Straits Times Picture Desk explores common moments from daily life from uncommon perspectives.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.