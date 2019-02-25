HOME IN FOCUS

Uncommon perspectives at play in photographing daily life

When taking photographs, people sometimes fall into the habit of shooting everything they see at eye level. The angle of the camera and proximity to the subject, and what is included in the frame, also play an important part in the final image. Photographing subjects from a low angle is a great method of capturing the world in an entirely different way. The Straits Times Picture Desk explores common moments from daily life from uncommon perspectives.

Endah (at right), the six-year-old granddaughter of the Singapore Zoo’s legendary Ah Meng, stretching herself in the sun next to Joko (far left), also six, at the free-ranging enclosure for orang utans on Dec 26. Both orang utans were born at the zoo. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
A Japanese freestyle motocross rider executing a stunt during rehearsals for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2019 in December at The Float @ Marina Bay. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A pair of Black-naped Orioles flying past creepers growing on the pillars of the Benjamin Sheares Bridge in the Raffles Avenue area on Jan 15. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
A reflection of a ceiling forming an intriguing geometric pattern. This was taken at the entrance of *Scape, a non-profit organisation and youth hangout, in Somerset on Feb 21. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY
Thrill-seekers on the Mach 5 ride at the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival on Dec 25. The carnival is located at the Bayfront Event space and opens daily from 4pm to 11pm till March 24. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A man walking along the corridor of Block 27 in Toa Payoh East is so engrossed with his mobile phone that he is oblivious to the gigantic Tyrannosaurus sculpture soaring above the dinosaur-themed playground nearby. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Perched on a ladder, a man is seen working to secure the tentage as part of preparations for the Pongal light-up in Little India in Serangoon Road on Jan 11. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
The waxing crescent moon rising over the head of Sir Stamford Raffles’ statue at Empress Place on Jan 11. Singapore celebrates its bicentennial this year to mark the 200th anniversary of Raffles’ arrival here in 1819. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
The supermoon taken on the night of Feb 19, 2019, when the full moon was said to be the biggest and brightest, seen above Serangoon area. The supermoon coincided with the annual Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the 15-day Chinese New Year celebrations -or Chap Goh Meh.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A pair of White-bellied sea eagles circling in the sky against the glare of the sun in Toa Payoh, on Jan 31, 2019.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Construction workers working on a high-rise construction building while a Lockheed C-130 Hercules Republic Singapore Air Force airplane flies over them along Sims Avenue, on Jan 22, 2019.ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG
A woman crossing the traffic junction at Coleman Street is seen from a reflective ceiling panel, on Jan 3, 2019.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Workers setting up metal scaffolding in front of Blk 828 Tampines Street 81, on July 8, 2018.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
An office worker standing in the office building with the backdrop of the financial district, on June 7, 2017.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A girl practicing her dance moves at *Scape in Somerset, on Feb 21, 2019.ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY
The interior architectural feature of Abdul Gaffoor Mosque. Located at Dunlop Street in the Rochor Planning Areal, the mosque was constructed in 1907, and major restoration of the building was completed in 2003.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
