Personalised museum experiences and smart wristbands: S’pore start-up develops customer-centric technologies through crowd-sourcing programme

When you visit museums managed by the National Heritage Board (NHB) in the future, you may be able to get personalised recommendations on which exhibitions and programmes to check out.

NHB and local tech firm Trakomatic conducted a trial employing artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technologies to better understand visitor preferences and behaviours within the museum. This could allow the museums to personalise experiences and information served based on individual preferences and interests.

It all started in 2020, when NHB was looking for ways to boost museum visitors’ experience through the use of tech. It asked for proposals via the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) Open Innovation Platform (OIP), a virtual crowd-sourcing platform that connects businesses facing challenges with relevant technology providers.

Trakomatic’s submission demonstrated how NHB could leverage smart technologies to enhance the visitor journey at museums before, during and after their visits. This involves studying crowd sizes at exhibitions while providing personalised recommendations, as well as gathering post-visit feedback from visitors.

Enthused by Trakomatic’s ideas, the two organisations began working on the system in 2022, following a delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. After five months of development, a promising prototype was created and underwent successful initial testing. The prototype delivered valuable insights into visitors’ preferences, and demonstrated its potential in recommending engaging content for visitors. The partners completed the first pilot in December last year, and are currently evaluating the results.

Opening more doors

Since Trakomatic earned the chance to work with NHB, it has won three other OIP challenges, put up by the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Singapore Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (SACEOS) and Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG).

With SDC, Trakomatic designed a sophisticated ecosystem that provides a near real-time pulse of Sentosa, pinpointing where crowds are and their journeys around the island. The solution, which comprises a networked system of new and existing sensors, beacons and a cloud-based platform enriched with AI and data analytics, is a leap forward for SDC in efficiently managing traffic flow around the island.

For example, with the solution integrated into its operations, SDC can anticipate how crowds will build up during peak periods and proactively deploy manpower to manage and divert visitors more effectively. Since November last year, Trakomatic has been deploying the solution at the upcoming attraction precinct, Sentosa Sensoryscape.

For SACEOS, Trakomatic collaborated with Singapore software company Viatick to produce tools to help event organisers run conferences and other meetings safely during the pandemic. These included facial recognition systems for contactless registration, and Bluetooth dongles carried by attendees to flag unauthorised interactions between those assigned to different zones.