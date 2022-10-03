Personalised heat advisory an aim of study to help people cope as S'pore heats up

SINGAPORE - People who are more vulnerable to heat stress may face greater challenges as climate change nudges up temperatures in Singapore.

This is where researchers believe a personalised heat advisory will help.

With it, such people will be able to better regulate their time spent doing physical activities outdoors, and avoid heat-related risks such as loss of muscular strength and even heat stroke.

The advisory is one of the aims of a study led by Associate Professor Jason Lee from the Human Potential Translational Research Programme at the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

The study will look to establish the thresholds for the vulnerable groups to determine how well they will cope in Singapore's current weather and in scenarios of temperature rise due to global warming.

Prof Lee said: "Excessive heat strain - caused by prolonged activities outdoors - could lead to greater health risks, especially for certain groups of people."

The risks include cognitive impairment, or poorer decision-making abilities, and reduced cardiovascular endurance, making the heart work harder.

In some severe cases, individuals may be at risk of heat stroke, which may lead to damage to one's brains, heart and kidneys.

The study, which is part of the Cooling Singapore project, a research initiative funded by the National Research Foundation, will focus on three vulnerable groups:

- Primary school pupils.

- Adults not acclimatised to Singapore's hot and humid weather, for example, tourists and those leading long-term sedentary lifestyles.

- Those aged 65 and above.

For children, it may be a case of enabling parents to feel confident about their kids going out to play.

Prof Lee said: "Parents... may be overprotective of their children and could be unwilling to let them play outside if they perceive the weather to be too hot.

"But if we could establish the child's thresholds under different climatic conditions, children could then play outdoors safely, say within a stipulated timeframe, while averting possible heat stress."