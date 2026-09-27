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Personal information of over 23,500 Simba customers leaked in data breach

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The data involved in the breach included Simba customers’ names, ID numbers, mobile numbers and email addresses.

The data involved in the breach included Simba customers’ names, ID numbers, mobile numbers and email addresses.

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Rhea Yasmine

  • A data breach exposed personal details of over 23,500 SIMBA customers, including names, ID numbers, birth dates, phone numbers and e-mails.
  • SIMBA confirmed no financial information was compromised and no malicious misuse has been detected so far.
  • The company acted quickly to fix the issue, is reviewing security measures, cooperating with authorities, and notifying affected customers.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Personal information of more than 23,500 Simba customers has been compromised in a data breach, the telco said in a statement on Sept 25.

The data involved included names, identity card numbers, dates of birth, mobile numbers, and e-mail addresses belonging to 23,549 people, who had registered for Simba’s services.

No credit card or bank account information is at risk, said the telco, adding that it had no information that any of the leaked data has been maliciously misused.

It is unclear whether the leak affected its mobile or broadband customers, or both.

Simba has nearly 1.5 million active mobile subscribers as at July 31, along with 62,000 fibre broadband subscribers, according to a recent report by The Business Times.

The data breach was discovered on Sept 24, and Simba “swiftly resolved it”, the telco said.

“We have also taken immediate and appropriate actions to review existing security measures to protect core infrastructure and systems,” it said, adding that it is working with the authorities on this matter.

Simba also said it is notifying affected customers via e-mail, with the process is expected to complete within the next week.

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