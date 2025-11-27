Person with arm stuck in kitchen drain pipe freed after 2-hour rescue operation, taken to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Firefighters and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team took two hours to free a person’s arm, which was stuck in a kitchen drain pipe in a Housing Board flat in Lakeside on Nov 27.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a call at Block 338A Tah Ching Road at about 1.35pm.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, a person was found in a flat with his entire left arm trapped in a drain pipe under the kitchen sink,” it said in the post.

The rescue operation involved rescuers working in the flat where the person was stuck, as well as in the unit directly below.

In the flat where the person was stuck, rescuers removed the kitchen sink and the cabinet which houses the drain pipe to create sufficient working space for the rescue, said SCDF.

Another team of rescuers, working from the flat directly below, cut a segment of the drain pipe to see how the arm was trapped so that they could plan how to free the limb.

A lubricant was used to free the arm from the drain pipe, said SCDF.

A medical team from Ng Teng Fong General Hospital was on site to assess and provide medical support to the person, including an intravenous drip.

SCDF said the person remained conscious throughout the rescue operation, and was taken to National University Hospital.