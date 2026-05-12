Person freed from lorry with rescue tools after four-vehicle accident on AYE, 6 taken to hospital

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Three lorries and a motorcycle were involved in the accident during the morning rush hour on May 12.

SINGAPORE – A person had to be extricated from the front seat of a lorry using hydraulic rescue tools after an accident involving four vehicles on the AYE during the morning rush hour on May 12.

A total of six people were taken to hospital as a result of the collision that involved three lorries and a motorcycle on the expressway, in the direction of MCE, before the Benoi Road exit.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.45am.

Four male lorry passengers, aged between 36 and 63, a 47-year-old male motorcyclist and his 41-year-old male pillion rider were taken conscious to the hospital, said the police.

A 53-year-old male lorry driver and the motorcyclist are assisting with ongoing investigations, the police said.

In a video posted on Facebook, three lorries can be seen stationary on one lane of an expressway, with a person seen on a stretcher at the back of one lorry. A motorcycle can be seen on the road between the stretcher and the lorry.