18 boxes of durian allegedly stolen from outside Joo Chiat fruit shop; police investigating

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating after a person allegedly stole 18 boxes of durian from a fruit shop in Joo Chiat.

In a video uploaded on Instagram page SgfollowsAll on Dec 1, a person riding a personal mobility device can be seen stopping outside the Sure Bagus Fruits shop and staring at the closed-circuit television camera before riding away.

The video caption claims that the same person came back later after changing their shirt and wearing a face mask, and reportedly took away bags of durians when the shop’s employees were out for lunch at 11.40am.

In the accompanying post, SgfollowsAll published a note, purportedly by a shop employee named Wisley, who hopes to find the thief quickly.

“My family’s small business lost 18 boxes of durians that was stolen by a thief that we caught on camera,” he said.

“We went into business only this year, and durians are a big part of our daily revenue. Those boxes were for customers who already made orders, so this has been pretty devastating for our business.”

The police said they were alerted to a case of dishonest misappropriation of property in Joo Chiat Road on the same day and investigations are ongoing.

