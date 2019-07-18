Perks for bringing F&B containers at 3 SPH malls

Bring your own containers and enjoy discounts the next time you buy drinks and meals at The Clementi Mall, The Rail Mall or The Seletar Mall.

A six-month-long campaign to reduce waste was announced yesterday by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which owns the three malls.

Shoppers who bring their own reusable containers can enjoy perks at some of the estimated 80 food and beverage outlets supporting the campaign.

For example, those who bring their own mugs to grab a kopi at The Clementi Mall or The Rail Mall's Toast Box outlets will get 10 cents off their drink.

Get 50 cents off a Starbucks latte for doing the same at the coffee chain's Clementi Mall and Seletar Mall outlets.

Other shops offering incentives include Crystal Jade Kitchen, Ho Kee Pau and Mr Bean.

The campaign, in partnership with Zero Waste Singapore and in line with the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources' Year Towards Zero Waste effort, will end in December.