Perfume subscription service I’vre closes, amid police probe on unfulfilled orders and refunds

SINGAPORE – Police are investigating an online luxury scent subscription service over complaints of wrong charges and unfulfilled orders, even as its co-founder said the company has officially shuttered operations.

Mr Christian Kwok, one of the two founders of I’vre, told ST on May 6 that the company’s last day of operations was April 9. He added that all existing orders and refunds had been fulfilled.

I’vre made the news in Dec 2023 after the police began probing the company following reports made by disgruntled customers who claimed they had been wrongly charged or never received their orders.

Mr Kwok said then that I’vre was no longer accepting new orders after its clearance sale - parts of the company had been acquired - and was focused on fulfilling existing orders.

However, in an e-mail dated March 21, 2024 sent to its customers and seen by The Straits Times, I’vre said it was selling about 100 bottles of luxury perfumes at $75 each.

And despite Mr Kwok’s assurance on May 6 that all his company’s orders and refunds were fulfilled, some customers told ST they are yet to receive their money.

Ms Mu’Azah Almahdi said she is still waiting on a refund of about $185, after two perfume orders she made in December 2023 were cancelled.

The 42-year-old management executive added that I’vre said they did not have sufficient stock to fulfil her order and promised to refund the payments within seven working days from the day the orders were cancelled.

After not hearing back from I’vre, she sought help from UOB for a chargeback and made a police report, seen by ST, on April 11.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Another customer, who asked to remain anonymous, was allegedly overcharged about $70 in November 2023 for a perfume subscription which cost $30.95 monthly.

The 32-year-old, who is self-employed, said: “When I was overcharged, I tried to contact the I’vre customer service team via many avenues. However, they were unresponsive for the whole day which worried me since they were holding onto my debit card details.”

The customer has also applied to cancel the debit card used in the transaction, and lodged a chargeback with the bank.