Perennial donates $100k to ST school pocket money fund

A real estate and healthcare company has donated $100,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

Perennial Real Estate Holdings made the donation yesterday as part of celebrations for various milestones, including its 10th anniversary, at a charity gala dinner at Capitol Theatre.

In addition, it committed to donate to the fund 50 per cent of the proceeds from a silent auction held during the dinner. The final sum raised from the auction was not available at press time.

Eighteen beneficiaries from the STSPMF were also invited to join the celebrations at a European-themed Christmas market launched yesterday at the open-air plaza outside Capitol Piazza. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung was the guest of honour at the event.

The STSPMF has helped more than 170,000 children and youth in need and disbursed $68 million since 2000. About $6 million is disbursed each year, helping about 10,000 students from families whose per capita gross monthly income is below $625.