Peranakan kebaya maker among 3 people honoured for promoting heritage, passing on skills

After studying in Melbourne, Mr Raymond Wong returned home to help out in the family business, Kim Choo Kueh Chang, in 2003. He was then 23.

He found himself entertaining questions about his culture from customers. “Every time people came in, they would ask, ‘What is Peranakan food?’ So I just thought, why not decorate the place with some Peranakan-inspired things?”

This led him to buy vintage kebayas, which he displayed on mannequins. They piqued the interest of the eatery’s customers, and they led him to seek ways to promote his heritage.

Mr Wong now manages Rumah Kim Choo, a shop in East Coast Road dedicated to showcasing Nonya culture.

It began as a hobby, with the creation of his first pair of bedroom slippers for men at the end of 2003. It took him 18 months and more than 50,000 beads to complete the footwear.

In 2006, a customer of Rumah Kim Choo stained her kebaya, and Mr Wong, now 44, realised that it was not financially viable to send kebayas overseas for repair.

“I saw a relevance in learning the craft, so that if there were any mishaps, I could make the necessary repairs myself,” he said.

This led him to learn kebaya embroidery.

He initially sought mentorship from an embroiderer in Joo Chiat, but was turned away because his qualifications were in finance and accounting.

So Mr Wong bought vintage kebayas to study their embroidery work, and taught himself to copy the stitches. With the aid of an instruction manual, he studied lace work. He often “reverse-engineered” some broken stitches, and eventually, he learnt the ropes.

“It was a terrible experience with the sewing machine because of the hand-leg synchronisation. No wonder they said it is a skilled craft,” he added.

A member of the Peranakan Association of Singapore and Kawan Kebaya, a network of kebaya stakeholders, Mr Wong continues to design and craft kebayas at Rumah Kim Choo, and lectures on fashion design and textiles at Lasalle College of the Arts.

“I want to pass my knowledge down to anyone who is interested,” said Mr Wong, who is one of a few remaining Peranakan kebaya makers in Singapore.

He added he is very happy with the acknowledgement of his contributions to uphold his culture.

