People with disabilities can keep books for longer, reserve items for free under new NLB membership

SINGAPORE - Ms Brenda Khoo has been a bookworm from a young age, but heading to the library to borrow or return books has not been easy.

But since January, Ms Khoo, a wheelchair user, can return books after 12 weeks – instead of six – upon renewing the loan, meaning less need to make frequent trips to the library.

She can also reserve books for free and collect them from lockers at the Cheng San Public Library, located near her home in Hougang.

This is thanks to the National Library Board’s (NLB) Accessible Membership for people with disabilities, which was launched at the beginning of 2023.

“The longer loan period has definitely helped me to finish my books,” said the 25-year-old journalist, who reads both fiction and non-fiction but needs more time for the latter.

“It has also reduced the difficulty of having to go to the library frequently to return my books.”

In the past, Ms Khoo needed the assistance of her parents to pick out books from high shelves, carry them around, and borrow them from library kiosks.

She does not need any help at the new Punggol Regional Library, which has lower shelves and a “Borrow-n-Go” passageway designed for wheelchair users.

Unlike traditional borrowing kiosks, the passageway utilises Ultra-High Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable users to borrow books without having to place them on a table-top.

Speaking about the Punggol Regional Library and the free book reservation service, Ms Khoo said: “It has reduced a lot of physical barriers for me and allowed me to be more independent when I go and borrow books.”

Currently, only those on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s disability schemes as well as students at government-funded special education schools have the NLB’s Accessible Membership.

The scheme is being expanded to cover people on SG Enable’s Development Disability Registry. NLB and MSF are working out the details, and NLB will provide further updates when ready.

People on the Development Disability Registry have a physical disability, deafness, visual impairment, an intellectual disability or autism.

They are given a card with the contact information of their caregivers and social service agency for the public to help them return safely if needed.

Over 200 people with disabilities have signed up for the NLB Accessible Membership since it was launched on Jan 30.