People with disabilities can keep books for longer, reserve items for free under new NLB membership

SINGAPORE - Ms Brenda Khoo has been a bookworm from a young age, but heading to the library to borrow or return books has not been easy.
But since January, Ms Khoo, a wheelchair user, can return books after 12 weeks – instead of six – upon renewing the loan, meaning less need to make frequent trips to the library.
She can also reserve books for free and collect them from lockers at the Cheng San Public Library, located near her home in Hougang.
This is thanks to the National Library Board’s (NLB) Accessible Membership for people with disabilities, which was launched at the beginning of 2023.
“The longer loan period has definitely helped me to finish my books,” said the 25-year-old journalist, who reads both fiction and non-fiction but needs more time for the latter.
“It has also reduced the difficulty of having to go to the library frequently to return my books.”
In the past, Ms Khoo needed the assistance of her parents to pick out books from high shelves, carry them around, and borrow them from library kiosks.
She does not need any help at the new Punggol Regional Library, which has lower shelves and a “Borrow-n-Go” passageway designed for wheelchair users.
Unlike traditional borrowing kiosks, the passageway utilises Ultra-High Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable users to borrow books without having to place them on a table-top.
Speaking about the Punggol Regional Library and the free book reservation service, Ms Khoo said: “It has reduced a lot of physical barriers for me and allowed me to be more independent when I go and borrow books.”
Currently, only those on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s disability schemes as well as students at government-funded special education schools have the NLB’s Accessible Membership.
The scheme is being expanded to cover people on SG Enable’s Development Disability Registry. NLB and MSF are working out the details, and NLB will provide further updates when ready.
People on the Development Disability Registry have a physical disability, deafness, visual impairment, an intellectual disability or autism.
They are given a card with the contact information of their caregivers and social service agency for the public to help them return safely if needed.
Over 200 people with disabilities have signed up for the NLB Accessible Membership since it was launched on Jan 30.
Members enjoy a longer borrowing and renewal period of 42 days – instead of 21 days – and free reservation of items, which cost $1.57 per item for other patrons.
They also get priority access to the Calm Pods in Punggol Regional Library. These are quiet and safe spaces with wall and floor padding, as well as sensory aids for people with autism.
Another avid reader who has benefitted from NLB’s initiative is Mr Alister Ong.
The 30-year-old, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, said the free book reservation service saves him the hassle of looking for books in the library.
“People know that when they travel to the library, there is a certainty they will get the book, and it’ll not be a wasted trip,” he said.
“And with an extended borrowing plan, they know that they won’t have to worry about returning it very quickly, and they are able to read at their own pace.”
Mr Ong is a diversity and inclusion lead at Michael Page, where he works with companies on inclusive hiring.
Persons with disabilities may apply for the Accessible Membership by logging on to their myLibrary account and clicking on “Accessible Membership” under “My Account” on the NLB website.
NLB said the Accessible Membership is part of its ongoing efforts to empower people with disabilities to learn and discover as part of its Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025.
“NLB will continue collaborating with partners and the disability community to support persons with disabilities, and co-create inclusive libraries for all.”
Mr Ong said of the membership: “It really gives greater access to learning. It gives greater access to knowledge, and it gives greater access to knowledge translated into wisdom that we can actually apply in our own lives as well.”
He said the Accessible Membership and the accessible features at Punggol Regional Library encourage people with disabilities to visit the library more to borrow books and attend events.
“And that’s how we can bring the community together, persons with and without disabilities coming together,” he said.