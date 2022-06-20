People successful in NDP ticket application will be notified from June 27 to July 1

SINGAPORE - People who have succeeded in getting National Day Parade (NDP) tickets will be notified from June 27 to July 1 through the personal e-mails they have provided during the application.

The NDP organising committee on Monday (June 20) said the notification e-mail will be sent from only this e-mail address: ndp2022@hapz.com.

No other e-mail address or any other form of communications, including SMS messages, will be used by the NDP ticketing committee.

Applicants can collect their tickets from July 8 to July 10, and July 15 to 17.

More details will be included in the notification e-mail. Those collecting tickets will need to present the QR code included in the notification e-mail to redeem tickets.

If successful applicants are not able to make the collection dates, they can forward the notification e-mail to a family member or friend to make the collection on their behalf.

The NDP organising committee said the QR code is only valid for a one-time redemption. Sharing the notification mail to multiple recipients is discouraged, it added.

Tickets that are not collected by 8.30pm on July 17 will be forfeited. There will be no appeals.

NDP 2022 will have in place vaccination-differentiated safe management measures, in line with national guidelines, said the NDP organising committee.

All spectators must either be fully vaccinated, certified to be medically ineligible for all vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme, or children below 12 years old, regardless of vaccination status.

Each ticket admits one spectator. Children, including infants, must have a valid ticket for admission to the show.

All tickets for the NDP preview 1, NDP preview 2 and NDP 2022 shows are strictly not for sale, and actions will be taken against anyone who partakes in ticket scalping or ticket fraud activities, said the NDP organising committee.

Those with inquiries about NDP 2022 ticketing can visit the official NDP 2022 website, and those with feedback or suggestions can send them to ndpeeps@defence.gov.sg.