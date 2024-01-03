People’s Association warns S’poreans against clicking on unofficial links to get CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE - The People’s Association Community Development Councils (CDCs) have cautioned the public against clicking on unofficial links online, as thousands of people on Jan 3 joined the virtual queue to obtain $500 worth of CDC vouchers per Singaporean household.

The councils said they had filed a police report regarding these unofficial links circulating online, and are working with the authorities in their investigations.

The official link to claim the CDC vouchers is go.gov.sg/cdcv. The CDCs cautioned against trusting unofficial links without the gov.sg domain.

As at 12.30pm on Jan 3, some 54,000 people were in the queue for the vouchers, which can be used at participating supermarkets and heartland businesses.

The People’s Association CDCs said a CDC voucher link will be sent via SMS to registered mobile phone numbers from “RedeemSG”.

Only one member of each household needs to log in with SingPass to claim the vouchers.

“RedeemSG will never send SMSes requiring your personal or banking details,” said the councils. They added that the unique voucher link starts with the following prefix: https://voucher.redeem.gov.sg

The councils were also alerted to a message making the rounds online, which states that the official CDC Vouchers 2024 claim link is a scam.

They added the official link will be shared on official communication materials produced by the five CDCs, such as notification letters to households, the CDC Vouchers Scheme website (vouchers.cdc.gov.sg) and CDC’s official social media platforms.

Those who have detected any suspicious messages relating to RedeemSG or CDC vouchers can contact People’s Association on 6225-5322, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iWitness

The new tranche of CDC vouchers provides households here with $200 more than the last one in 2023.

As with the previous round, half the vouchers can be used at supermarkets, and half at hawkers and heartland merchants.

The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million.

For official information and updates on the CDC Vouchers Scheme, please visit https://vouchers.cdc.gov.sg