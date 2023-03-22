People in Singapore among world’s biggest spenders on bottled water: UN think-tank study

SINGAPORE – People in Singapore consume and spend the most on bottled water per capita, far more than any other country, a recent study has found.

Published on March 16, a study by think-tank United Nations University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health analysed the global market for bottled water and traced the impact of the industry on the UN’s sustainable development goals.

The study ranked Singapore and Australia first and second, respectively, in terms of global annual revenue and volume of water sold per capita.

According to the study, each person in Singapore spent US$1,348 (S$1,800) on bottled water and consumed 1,129 litres of bottled water in 2021, compared with second-placed Australians, who spent US$386 and consumed 504 litres a person.

The United States, Indonesia and Malaysia rank significantly lower in both per capita bottled water consumption and revenue compared with Singapore.

National water agency PUB said that tap water here is “perfectly safe to drink and entirely wholesome straight from the tap”.

“The quality of tap water complies with the Singapore Food Agency’s Environmental Public Health (Water Suitable for Drinking) (2019) regulations and is well within the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) guidelines for drinking water quality,” a PUB spokesman said.

“Every year, PUB conducts more than 500,000 tests for more than 300 water quality parameters, which exceeds the more than 100 parameters listed by WHO and other international drinking water guidelines.”

Experts told The Straits Times that reasons such as convenience, availability and affordability may explain why Singapore is a top consumer of bottled water.

Dr Corrine Ong and Dr Maki Nakajima, research fellows at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy’s Institute for Environment and Sustainability (IES) at the National University of Singapore, said that high consumption of bottled water could be because of the prevalence and affordability of the commodity.

“In Singapore, bottled water is relatively affordable and widely accessible in supermarkets.

“In an affluent society, the willingness to pay for water among consumers is likely to be higher,” they said in a joint reply.

Citing an IES study in 2019, Dr Ong and Dr Nakajima also said that most households in Singapore are open to drinking tap water, boiled or unboiled, adding that only 3 per cent of the 1,000 households surveyed actually consumed bottled water.

“This suggests that concerns over the tap water’s quality is very likely not the issue explaining bottled water consumption trends in Singapore,” they said.