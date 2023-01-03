Walk-ins allowed for Covid-19 jabs at vaccination centres from Jan 4

SINGAPORE - All individuals who want to get their Covid-19 vaccines and boosters can walk into any vaccination centre from Wednesday.

In addition, from Jan 16, the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine will be rolled out for children aged six months to four years at two joint testing and vaccination centres – JTVC Ang Mo Kio and JTVC Bukit Merah, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, eligible individuals of any age group can walk into JTVCs and children vaccination centres from Monday to Saturday without the need for an appointment.

On days when there is high demand for vaccinations, particularly Saturdays, a longer waiting period should be expected, said MOH.

Covid-19 vaccinations at polyclinics and Public Health Preparedness Clinics will continue to require an appointment, with the exception of seniors aged 80 years and above for polyclinics.

Parents or guardians should note that the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine requires three doses taken eight weeks apart (over a total of 16 weeks), compared with two doses taken over eight weeks for the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine.

This means their children will require more vaccination visits and a longer period to achieve optimal protection.

Visit https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine to locate your nearest vaccination site.