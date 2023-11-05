People blasting videos, boarding before others alight are among commuters’ top pet peeves

SINGAPORE – “You can hear (me) meh?” asked Mr Teo, as he ended his loud video call. The 49-year-old mover, who declined to give his full name, was recounting his day to a friend in a mix of Mandarin and Cantonese on an MRT train while on his way home.

Under the impression that no one else could hear him, Mr Teo continued chatting at a volume loud enough to be heard across the cabin. He was apologetic when The Sunday Times approached him.

Like many others, Mr Teo was oblivious to the impact of his actions on passengers around him.

Discussions about bad commuter behaviour on public transport have recently been reignited after a woman was arrested for getting into a dispute with a bus driver when she rested her feet on the bus seat.

Based on the 11,485 responses collected from a poll ST ran on Telegram, Instagram and LinkedIn last week, videos blared out at high volume on devices emerged as the top pet peeve among commuters, followed by passengers boarding trains or buses before others alight, and commuters who place their belongings on seats.

Here are the biggest public transport pet peeves, based on ST’s poll: