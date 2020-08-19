Coronavirus: WHO press conference

People aged below 40 spurring spread in countries seeing a surge

Commuters at Central Station in Sydney last week. The World Health Organisation said that many young people are unaware that they have been infected and are spreading the disease. One reason is that they may not see obvious symptoms that push them to
Commuters at Central Station in Sydney last week. The World Health Organisation said that many young people are unaware that they have been infected and are spreading the disease. One reason is that they may not see obvious symptoms that push them to get tested. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Health Correspondent
salma@sph.com.sg
@ST.Salma

The pandemic is changing as people in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread of Covid-19 infections in countries in this region that are seeing a surge in cases.

In Japan, the Philippines and Australia's state of Victoria, more than half the people infected are younger than 40 years old, said Dr Tamano Matsui, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Western Pacific Programme area manager for health emergency information and risk assessment. In fact, 65 per cent of people infected in Japan last month and this month are 39 years old or younger.

Dr Matsui added: "This is particularly concerning as these age groups are more likely to have mild or even no symptoms."

Many of these younger people are unaware that they have been infected and are spreading the disease, said Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO's regional director for the Western Pacific. "They're infected with very mild symptoms, or none at all. This can result in them unknowingly passing on the virus to others."

He said the higher number of younger people testing positive is due to several factors. One is greater testing capacity in these countries. But another reason is that people in that age group might not see obvious symptoms that push them to get tested.

People in these younger age groups could "potentially become an important driving force of the pandemic" if they have mild or no symptoms, as most of them tend to be active.

This increases the spread, driving numbers up. Dr Kasai added that this also "increases the risk of spillovers to the most vulnerable: the elderly, the sick, people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated urban areas and under-served rural areas".

So it is important for young people to pay attention to any mild symptoms they may have. "We must redouble efforts to stop the virus from moving into vulnerable communities."

Salma Khalik


Younger people make up more of those recently infected

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2020, with the headline 'People aged below 40 spurring spread in countries seeing a surge'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content