Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with trailer in Tuas South

The man makes it across two lanes before an orange-and-blue trailer collides with him and grinds to a halt thereafter. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SRA
Ang Qing
Updated
30 min ago
Published
34 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations after his trailer collided with a pedestrian in Tuas South Avenue 3 on Wednesday.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said it had been alerted to the accident at 12.06pm and the 33-year-old male pedestrian was taken conscious to the hospital.

Dashcam footage of the incident circulating in Telegram groups shows the pedestrian standing on the rightmost lane of the four-lane road as vehicles travelling in the direction of Tuas West Road whizz past him. The vehicle recording the video slows down to a crawl when the driver spots the pedestrian, who then runs in the direction of a green bus at the side of the road.

The man makes it across two lanes before an orange-and-blue trailer collides with him and grinds to a halt thereafter.

The police are investigating.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force with queries.

