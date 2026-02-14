Straitstimes.com header logo

Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident with motorcycle in Orchard Road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The motorcyclist is assisting the police with investigations.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is assisting with police investigations.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SHERYLE O. ORO/FACEBOOK

Ann Chen

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Orchard Road on Feb 11.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Feb 14 they were alerted to the accident in Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road, at the junction of Bideford Road, at about 8pm on Feb 11.

A 23-year-old pedestrian was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, sustained injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, they added. He is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

In a video of the accident circulating on social media, a man in a black T-shirt is seen lying on the road near Takashimaya Shopping Centre, with what appears to be a bag placed under his head.

Three people are seen next to him, including a man in blue who looks to be checking on his condition.

A toppled motorcycle can be seen nearby, and a person wearing a helmet is seen propping it upright.

Towards the end of the video, a few more people are seen around the man on the ground.

More on this topic
3 motorcyclists taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on BKE
16-year-old caught riding deregistered motorbike without valid driving licence under probe
See more on

Singapore

Accidents - traffic

Police

Motorcycles

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.