Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident with motorcycle in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a motorcycle in Orchard Road on Feb 11 .

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Feb 14 they were alerted to the accident in Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road, at the junction of Bideford Road, at about 8pm on Feb 11 .

A 23-year-old pedestrian was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they said.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, sustained injuries but refused to be taken to hospital, they added. He is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

In a video of the accident circulating on social media, a man in a black T-shirt is seen lying on the road near Takashimaya Shopping Centre, with what appears to be a bag placed under his head.

Three people are seen next to him, including a man in blue who looks to be checking on his condition.

A toppled motorcycle can be seen nearby, and a person wearing a helmet is seen propping it upright.

Towards the end of the video, a few more people are seen around the man on the ground.