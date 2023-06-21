Pedestrian killed after accident with Traffic Police motorcycle near Tai Seng

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old man died on Wednesday after being hit by a Traffic Police motorcycle in Hougang Avenue 3.

The pedestrian was unconscious when taken to hospital where he later died, the police said.

The accident happened at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Kim Chuan Road, added the police, who said they were alerted around 5.30pm.

In a photo of the aftermath of the incident circulating on Telegram, a man with blood on his right leg is seen lying on the grass with two passers-by standing beside him.

Another photo shows a man in what looks to be a Traffic Police uniform lying on the kerb on the right side of the road.

There is also a police motorcycle, with blue and red lights on, lying on its side in the middle of the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said a 31-year-old male police officer was conscious when taken to hospital.

Police investigations are under way.