Pedestrian injured after being hit by car while crossing the road in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A man was injured after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Jurong West on Tuesday morning.

In a video of the accident posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday, a Malaysia-registered white Toyota Vellfire could be seen making a right turn at a traffic junction into Jurong West Street 65. A man then starts crossing from the left side of the road, seemingly unaware that a car is approaching from his right. The driver fails to stop and hits the pedestrian.

The man can be seen keeled over at the side of the road after being hit, as the driver exits his multi-purpose vehicle to check on him.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 9.20am.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

The 41-year-old driver is assisting with investigations, added the police.