Pedestrian dies in Ang Mo Kio accident, driver arrested

The police said they were alerted to the accident near Block 231, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, at about 8.30pm on Jan 19.

The accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at Block 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Jan 19.

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old driver was arrested after a 59-year-old man died following an accident in Ang Mo Kio on the evening of Jan 19.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian, at Block 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 8.30pm.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Photos shared with ST of the aftermath of the accident, taken at about 10.50pm, show a car in an area between Blocks 231 and 230, which has been cordoned off.

The photos also show a police car parked on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

