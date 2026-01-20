Pedestrian dies in Ang Mo Kio accident, driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at Block 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Jan 19.

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old driver was arrested after a 59-year-old man died following an accident in Ang Mo Kio on the evening of Jan 19 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian , at Block 231 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 at about 8.30pm.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , where he subsequently died.

The male driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death .

Photos shared with ST of the aftermath of the accident, taken at about 10.50pm , show a car in an area between Blocks 231 and 230 , which has been cordoned off.

The photos also show a police car parked on the road.

Police investigations are ongoing.