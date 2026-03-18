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Pedestrian dies after Bugis accident, driver arrested

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The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to a traffic accident at about 5.15pm on March 17.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.15pm on March 17.

PHOTO: ST READER

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Daniel Lai

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SINGAPORE – A driver was arrested following a fatal accident in Bugis on March 17.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 5.15pm.

The accident – involving a car and a pedestrian – happened along Bencoolen Street towards Bras Basah Road, said the police.

A 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she subsequently died, said the authorities.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to hospital, said SCDF.

The male motorist, 55, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident shared by an ST reader shows a car among some plants in front of Sunshine Plaza. Several police officers can be seen in the photo.

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