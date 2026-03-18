Pedestrian dies after Bugis accident, driver arrested

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The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 5.15pm on March 17.

SINGAPORE – A driver was arrested following a fatal accident in Bugis on March 17 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 5.15pm.

The accident – involving a car and a pedestrian – happened along Bencoolen Street towards Bras Basah Road , said the police.

A 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , where she subsequently died, said the authorities.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries, but they declined to be taken to hospital, said SCDF.

The male motorist, 55 , was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident shared by an ST reader shows a car among some plants in front of Sunshine Plaza. Several police officers can be seen in the photo.