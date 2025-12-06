Pedestrian dies after accident with motorcycle outside Bukit Batok Bus Depot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a video circulating online, a few paramedics can be seen, including one who appears to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

SINGAPORE – A 46-year-old man died in hospital after he was involved in an accident with a motorcycle outside Bukit Batok Bus Depot late on Dec 5.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian, in Bukit Batok Street 23 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 at 11.20pm.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man, was taken conscious to the hospital.

The pedestrian was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that one man was taken to the National University Hospital, and the other to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a video of the accident’s aftermath circulating online, two ambulances can be seen at the scene of the accident.

A motorcycle is lying near the kerb of the road. There are a few paramedics, including one who appears to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

According to the video caption, the footage was provided by a private-hire driver who was driving two passengers from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) to Bukit Batok.

The passengers can be heard saying that they are doctors. They are seen alighting from the vehicle to help the motorcyclist and pedestrian.

Investigations are ongoing, added the police.