Pedestrian dies after accident involving prime mover in Boon Lay, driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state.

SINGAPORE – The driver of a prime mover was arrested after a 72-year-old man died, following an accident in Boon Lay on Feb 14.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a prime mover and a pedestrian at Block 190 Boon Lay Drive at about 7.20am .

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state, where he subsequently died, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

A 48-year old male prime mover driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

Correction note: In an earlier version of the story, police said that a tipper truck had been involved in the accident. They have clarified that it should be a prime mover.