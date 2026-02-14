Straitstimes.com header logo

Pedestrian dies after accident involving prime mover in Boon Lay, driver arrested

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 72-year-old man was taken the hospital unconscious, where he subsequently passed away.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM KOPIKOMBAT/TIKTOK

Alessia Mah

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – The driver of a prime mover was arrested after a 72-year-old man died, following an accident in Boon Lay on Feb 14.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a prime mover and a pedestrian at Block 190 Boon Lay Drive at about 7.20am.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state, where he subsequently died, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

A 48-year old male prime mover driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.

Investigations are ongoing, the police added.

Correction note: In an earlier version of the story, police said that a tipper truck had been involved in the accident. They have clarified that it should be a prime mover.

More on this topic
84-year-old pedestrian dies after accident involving power-assisted bicycle in Bedok South
Girl, 6, dies after accident in Chinatown near Buddha Tooth Relic Temple
See more on

Singapore

Police

Accidents - traffic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.