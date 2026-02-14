Pedestrian dies after accident involving prime mover in Boon Lay, driver arrested
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
SINGAPORE – The driver of a prime mover was arrested after a 72-year-old man died, following an accident in Boon Lay on Feb 14.
The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a prime mover and a pedestrian at Block 190 Boon Lay Drive at about 7.20am.
The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state, where he subsequently died, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said.
A 48-year old male prime mover driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death.
Investigations are ongoing, the police added.
Correction note: In an earlier version of the story, police said that a tipper truck had been involved in the accident. They have clarified that it should be a prime mover.