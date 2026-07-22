Pedestrian dies after accident involving lorry in Changi Village

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Videos of the aftermath circulating online show a police presence with several heavy vehicles stopped at the scene.

SINGAPORE – A 30 -year-old man died after a traffic accident involving a lorry at Changi Village on the night of July 20 .

The accident, which the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to at about 10.55pm that day, occurred at the traffic junction of Telok Paku Road and Changi Village Road.

The pedestrian was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he later died, the authorities said.

A 37 -year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident circulating online show police vehicles and officers, and several heavy vehicles at the scene.

Road traffic fatalities in Singapore hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed that year, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths in 2024.

This comes amid an increase in the total number of fatal road traffic accidents, which rose from 139 cases in 2024 to 147 cases in 2025.

The number of injured people also increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.