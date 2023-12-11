Pedestrian, 76, killed in accident in Pasir Ris; taxi driver arrested for careless driving

SINGAPORE - A 76-year-old pedestrian died after she was involved in an accident with a taxi in Pasir Ris on Dec 10 evening.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Rise and Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 7.55pm.

The 58-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, added the police.

According to Chinese media outlet Lianhe Zaobao, the woman was believed to have been crossing the road when she was knocked down by the taxi, which was making a right turn.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital unconscious and subsequently died from her injuries.

Police investigations are under way.

The Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.