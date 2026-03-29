Straitstimes.com header logo

Pedestrian, 74, dies after accident in Ang Mo Kio; man arrested for careless driving

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A photo of the aftermath of the accident circulating online shows an ambulance at the accident site.

A photo circulating online of the aftermath of the accident on March 28 shows an ambulance at the site.

PHOTO: TIGERWOODS/HARDWAREZONE

Wong Man Shun

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old pedestrian died in hospital after an accident in Ang Mo Kio that led to the arrest of a male car driver, 33, for careless driving causing death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were alerted at 7.05pm on March 28 to the accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian in Ang Mo Kio Street 31 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident circulating online shows an ambulance at the site where a person can be seen lying in the middle of the road.

More on this topic
Bus passenger taken to hospital after accident in Lornie Road
Two motorcyclists taken to hospital after accident with car in Clarke Quay
See more on

Accidents - traffic

Police

Traffic/Road rules

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.