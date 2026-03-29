Pedestrian, 74, dies after accident in Ang Mo Kio; man arrested for careless driving

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A photo circulating online of the aftermath of the accident on March 28 shows an ambulance at the site.

SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old pedestrian died in hospital after an accident in Ang Mo Kio that led to the arrest of a male car driver, 33, for careless driving causing death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were alerted at 7.05pm on March 28 to the accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian in Ang Mo Kio Street 31 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 .

The female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , where she died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident circulating online shows an ambulance at the site where a person can be seen lying in the middle of the road.