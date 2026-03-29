Pedestrian, 74, dies after accident in Ang Mo Kio; man arrested for careless driving
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SINGAPORE – A 74-year-old pedestrian died in hospital after an accident in Ang Mo Kio that led to the arrest of a male car driver, 33, for careless driving causing death.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police were alerted at 7.05pm on March 28 to the accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian in Ang Mo Kio Street 31 towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.
The female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she died.
Police investigations are ongoing.
A photo of the aftermath of the accident circulating online shows an ambulance at the site where a person can be seen lying in the middle of the road.