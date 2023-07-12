Pedestrian, 70, dies after car hits her in Bukit Panjang, driver helping with investigations

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a car in Bukit Panjang on Monday evening.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident in Bukit Panjang Ring Road towards Jelebu Road at 8.01pm on Monday.

The pedestrian was conscious when she was taken to hospital, where she subsequently died. A 41-year-old car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, they added.

An eyewitness told online news site Stomp the pedestrian was crossing the road a few metres from a traffic light crossing as the car was heading toward her.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for comment.