Pedestrian, 39, taken to hospital after collision with car sends her flying

SINGAPORE - A woman was sent flying by a car while crossing a road in Jurong after a bus narrowly missed her on Friday morning.

The police said on Sunday they were alerted at about 7.30am to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Tah Ching Road.

The 39-year-old woman was taken conscious to the hospital, they added.

Footage of the incident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Sunday shows two pedestrians crossing Yuan Ching Road.

Bus 49 makes a discretionary right turn at the junction as the green man is flashing, narrowly brushing past the pedestrians.

However, a Mazda following closely behind the bus collides with the woman, knocking her off her feet.

The police are investigating the incident.

The Straits Times has contacted Tower Transit with queries.

