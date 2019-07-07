Pedalling for charity

Mr Han Jok Kwang, trustee of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (SPMF), and Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information, leading the pack at a charity cycling event yesterday at Marina Bay. The group cycled for about 15km before arriving at Raffles House in Fort Canning. The event was organised by Mr Han in commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial, and raised more than $200,000 for three charities: St Luke's ElderCare, the NUHS Fund and the SPMF, which received $70,000.